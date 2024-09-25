Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.68

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Mitie Group

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.