Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.68

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.
Mitie Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.
