Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.69.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.