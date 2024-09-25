Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.93

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 161497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0654 dividend. This is a positive change from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

