Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 16524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.