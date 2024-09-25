Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.01

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 175889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

