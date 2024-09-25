Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $236.45

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $236.45 and last traded at $237.52, with a volume of 1109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.35.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.27 and its 200 day moving average is $276.10.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 29.06%.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

