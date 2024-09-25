Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.43

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.43 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 307654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of research firms have commented on PPRUY. UBS Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kering Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

