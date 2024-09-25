Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.70

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

(Get Free Report)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.