Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 5495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

