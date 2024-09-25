DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

DS Smith Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

DS Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $12.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

