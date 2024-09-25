Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.06

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.06 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 9223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

