GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.58

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €43.58 ($48.42) and last traded at €42.76 ($47.51), with a volume of 146408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.82 ($47.58).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

