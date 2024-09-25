Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.64

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.64 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 8414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Brookfield Reinsurance Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

