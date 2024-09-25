MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.30

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as €280.30 ($311.44) and last traded at €280.20 ($311.33), with a volume of 55103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €278.50 ($309.44).

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of €263.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €241.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.