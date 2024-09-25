Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.89

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $49.89, with a volume of 7196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

