RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $299.31

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.31 and last traded at $297.91, with a volume of 79564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.45.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.62 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

