The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.56

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 451923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of The Baldwin Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

