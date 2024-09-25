Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.76

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Elementis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

