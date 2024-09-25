AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.55

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.06, with a volume of 142497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.26.
AMERCO Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.
AMERCO Announces Dividend
About AMERCO
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
