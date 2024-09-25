SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.22

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 174287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF
SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.
