Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVPKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TVPKF

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.