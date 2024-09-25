LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.10

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.86.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.