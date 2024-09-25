SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.14

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

SSP Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

