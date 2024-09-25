Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWDJY shares. Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

