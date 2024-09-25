Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.09

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 294367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

