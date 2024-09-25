Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.40

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.21), with a volume of 780771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.22).

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.24. The firm has a market cap of £559.46 million, a P/E ratio of 751.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.92.

Target Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About Target Healthcare REIT

UK listed Target Healthcare REIT plc (THRL) is an externally managed Real Estate Investment Trust which provides shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital and income growth, from investing in a diversified portfolio of modern, purpose-built care homes. The Group's portfolio at 31 December 2023 comprised 98 assets let to 32 tenants with a total value of £911.1 million.

