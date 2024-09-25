J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.13

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.13 and last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.