CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.80

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 52872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

CBS Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

About CBS

(Get Free Report)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.