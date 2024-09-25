Short Interest in HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Declines By 94.7%

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLPMF remained flat at $7.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HELLENiQ ENERGY
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.