Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Torq Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74. The stock has a market cap of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torq Resources

In related news, Director Michael Kosowan purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$63,750.00. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

