iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 156,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,521. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers cannabis flower and trims, such as packaged flowers and pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

