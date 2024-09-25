iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
Shares of ITHUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 156,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,521. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
