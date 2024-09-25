iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 165,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after purchasing an additional 75,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $24.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.