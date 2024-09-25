Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 211,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

