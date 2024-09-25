LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $1.88 on Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00002980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market cap of $34.97 million and $30,664.30 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO launched on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

