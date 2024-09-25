QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0095 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $66.67 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,039,887,627 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars.

