Neblio Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,186.97 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Neblio has a total market cap of $55,186.97 and approximately $4,048.51 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”



