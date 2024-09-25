aelf Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. aelf has a market capitalization of $289.55 million and $10.75 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,089,816 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.