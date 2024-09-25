Saltmarble Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

