Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 6,760 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,408.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.