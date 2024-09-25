Navcoin (NAV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,072.83

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $4,072.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00077536 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007072 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,274.13 or 0.40004118 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

