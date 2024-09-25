World Mobile Token (WMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 39.3% higher against the US dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $164.17 million and $1.08 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00043393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000103 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

