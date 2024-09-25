WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $971.13 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for approximately $11.21 or 0.00017748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.00263321 BTC.

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

