WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Announces $0.14 Dividend

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,594. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $30.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.57.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.