iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.01

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.01 and last traded at $67.56, with a volume of 410518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $931.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,096,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,190,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

