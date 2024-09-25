iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.42

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 285882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.