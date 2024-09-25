iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.42

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 285882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

