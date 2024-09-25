iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.87

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.87 and last traded at $66.98, with a volume of 96389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,481,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

