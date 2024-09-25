WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Declares Dividend of $0.17

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of DGRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 14,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The company has a market cap of $148.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
