iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $89.05

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.05 and last traded at $89.21, with a volume of 1528558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.20.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

