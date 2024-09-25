WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Declares Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:USSH)

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60.
WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile
