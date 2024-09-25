iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.90

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 203381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $579.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. Breakout Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,360,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

